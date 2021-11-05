Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 24,691 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLDR opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.22.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

