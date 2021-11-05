Paloma Partners Management Co Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,758,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $443.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $445.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,918 shares of company stock worth $9,593,883. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.