Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.10 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

