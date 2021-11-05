Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $997,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 289,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

