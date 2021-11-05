Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,573 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Evergy by 101.1% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Evergy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 51,415 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

