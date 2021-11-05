Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 29,352 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,352 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

ZIM stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

