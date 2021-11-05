Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

