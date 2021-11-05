Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.36.

NASDAQ PZZA traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.78. 8,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

