Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $196,000 Position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. Arcimoto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.66 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 7.44.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

