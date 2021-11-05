Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIVU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,151,000.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. operates as a subsidiary of B.

