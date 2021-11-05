Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

