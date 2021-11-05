ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $955.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,149.82 or 1.00258207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.23 or 0.00710304 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

