Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Shares of PKIUF opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Parkland has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

