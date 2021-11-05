PayBX (AXPR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PayBX Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

