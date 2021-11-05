Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Paycom Software updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PAYC traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $504.40. The company had a trading volume of 456,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,326. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paycom Software stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Paycom Software worth $56,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

