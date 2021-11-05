Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $550.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.06.
Shares of PAYC opened at $512.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.20 and a 200 day moving average of $422.77. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
