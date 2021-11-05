Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $550.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $655.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $512.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.20 and a 200 day moving average of $422.77. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paycom Software by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.