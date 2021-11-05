Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Paysafe stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.43. 8,947,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,408,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $4,779,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $20,250,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $959,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

