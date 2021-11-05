PCHAIN Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00054737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00250832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00097094 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

