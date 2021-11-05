PDT Partners LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 10,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.38. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

