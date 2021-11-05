Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,731.25 ($114.07).

LON NXT opened at GBX 8,058 ($105.28) on Tuesday. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 6,020 ($78.65) and a one year high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,967.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,978.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

