Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital upgraded shares of International Personal Finance to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

International Personal Finance stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. International Personal Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 63.48 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.29. The company has a market capitalization of £325.81 million and a PE ratio of 16.02.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

