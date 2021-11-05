Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,529,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,117,000 after acquiring an additional 386,958 shares during the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.60 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

