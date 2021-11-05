Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PBA. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

NYSE:PBA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.81. 102,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.17, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

