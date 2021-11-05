PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 514,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $79,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after acquiring an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,452,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $171.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.09. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.25% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

