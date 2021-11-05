Peter Cunningham Sells 717 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,435.50 ($57.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,952.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,649.60. The firm has a market cap of £71.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($69.38) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

