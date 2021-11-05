Peter Cunningham Sells 717 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total value of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).
Peter Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).
Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,435.50 ($57.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,952.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,649.60. The firm has a market cap of £71.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.27. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
