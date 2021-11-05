Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PETS. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 503.80 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 492.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 793.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

