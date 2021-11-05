Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €153.80 ($180.94) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €145.20 ($170.82).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €215.50 ($253.53) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €187.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €173.55. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €149.60 ($176.00) and a 52 week high of €222.50 ($261.76). The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 41.54.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

