Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.130-$4.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 billion-$82 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.13-4.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

NYSE PFE traded up $4.76 on Friday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 173,721,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,730,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

