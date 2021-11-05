Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Down to $23.83

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $21.86. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 393 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHAT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $726.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

