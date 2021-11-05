Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 is the leading player in each of its operations like refining, chemicals and midstream in terms of size, efficiency and strength. With its oil and gas pipeline network, spreading across 22,000 miles, the company is a leader in the midstream business, thereby generating stable fee-based revenues. It reported strong third-quarter results driven by recovered refined product and fuel demand and increased volumes. Phillips 66, with its updated refining assets, sits well-positioned for making massive profits from higher demand for distillate fuels. However, its Gulf Coast and West Coast refining businesses are still under pressure and incurring losses. The company’s levered balance sheet can also affect its financial flexibility. Also, high crude prices can affect its refining margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

PSX stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

