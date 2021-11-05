Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips Edison & Company Inc updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.260 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,973. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

