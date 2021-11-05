Phoneum (PHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,163.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $529,518.48 and $19,163.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,244,771 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

