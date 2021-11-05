Phore Price Up 3.4% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $4,660.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00503130 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,305,706 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

