PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $18,290.85 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.61.

On Friday, September 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $52,221.96.

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

