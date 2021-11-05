Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Boosted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 216,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

