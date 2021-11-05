Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.09 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,403.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.