Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) Shares Sold by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pine Island Acquisition were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pine Island Acquisition by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 180,999 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Pine Island Acquisition by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 128,948 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Pine Island Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

PIPP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,980. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

