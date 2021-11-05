Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ping Identity worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ping Identity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.