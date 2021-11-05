Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.03. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,000 shares of company stock worth $21,293,060. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.