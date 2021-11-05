Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

PNW opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

