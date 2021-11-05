Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $76.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 261,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,369,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.05 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 719,147 shares of company stock worth $39,289,056. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.