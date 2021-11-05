Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.87 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

