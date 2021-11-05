Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

INBK opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $425.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

