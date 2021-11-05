Piper Sandler Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $58.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINS. Argus downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.06.

PINS stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 207.81 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $61.71.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $2,709,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 719,147 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,056 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

