Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zynex, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZYXI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

ZYXI stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Zynex has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zynex by 19.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Zynex by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Zynex by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Zynex by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.