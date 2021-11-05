Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Issues Earnings Results

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.49 on Friday. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

