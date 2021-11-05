Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.41

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 7700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

PLYA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,433 shares of company stock valued at $917,897. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

