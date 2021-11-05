PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. PlayAGS updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05) EPS.

NYSE AGS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 571,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $361.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

