Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $23.53. 2,085,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Playtika has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Playtika stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 324.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Playtika were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

