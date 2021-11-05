PLx Pharma (PLXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect PLx Pharma to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLXP stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $376.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 4.40. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXP. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 21,810.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 84.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

